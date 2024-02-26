Health

There were 150 insect larvae in his nose that threatened to pierce his skull, surgeons removed them one by one.

Doctors had to intervene immediately to remove the larvae, some of which measured a centimeter long…

This nightmare is told in the American version of HuffPost. In Florida, a man went to the hospital in early February complaining of facial swelling that was causing him severe pain. The first symptoms date from October. With 150 larvae in his nose, he was now having trouble breathing.

Dr. David Carlson, an on-call otolaryngologist at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, found that the parasites were feeding in the patient’s nasal and sinus cavities and threatening to burrow into the base of his skull.

Questionable hygiene

Surgeons were unable to suck out the larvae because they were so large: some measured a centimeter long. So we had to remove them one by one.
We do not yet know which insect family they belong to, nor how they invaded the patient’s body. However, he indicated that his hygiene was poor and that he often handled dead fish. The man is slowly recovering from his operation.

