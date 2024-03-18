They seized 131 assets, business firms and financial products from JOH and his family nucleus

The Ministry of Public Affairs, through the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Organized Crime (FESCCO), the Financial Unit to Support the Police Purification Process (UF-ADPOL) and through the Directorate for Combating Drug Trafficking (DLCN), promotes specific deprivation actions owned by 131 above. Assets believed to be of illegal origin in the name of former president Juan Orlando Hernández Alvarado and his wife Ana Rosalinda García Carrias, among others in his inner circle.

These are 32 real estate properties, 19 commercial companies and 80 financial products, identified by the Public Ministry in the departments of Francisco Morazán, Olancho and Lempira, whose legal owners, in addition to the former president and his wife, are: his mother Maria Elvira Alvarado Castillo, His siblings, Hilda Rosario (deceased), Aixa Marlene and Juan Antonio Hernández Alvarado, his second brother José Emilcar Hernández Flores and other relatives also appear.

The above, as part of the work of a special commission composed of prosecutors and detectives from FESCCO, UF-ADPOL and DLCN respectively, who compiled and analyzed information after attending and staying during the 14 days in which the trial was held. Former President Hernández Alvarado, which resulted in a guilty plea to three charges in the United States Southern District Court of New York.

Among the links maintained by the Public Ministry to request the definitive liquidation of assets are those involved in drug trafficking and at the time financial dealings and relationships with the incorporation of companies.

As part of the final foreclosure process, 19 insured properties are being searched, which were not authorized for the foreclosure process, so once the search is complete, the work will be coordinated with the Office of Foreclosure Administration (OABI). ), for the corresponding process.

Once again, the Public Ministry reiterates that it will continue to follow the lines of investigation opened by the Attorney General of the Republic after the delegation sent to New York, United States had access to the information.