They found 12 kilograms of cocaine and more than $3 million in a New York apartment.

The combined work of DEA agents and the canine unit led to the discovery of illegal substances and money. (Special Narcotics Prosecutor)

In an operation carried out by Law enforcement in New YorkA man was arrested on charges of operating Drug trafficking network from his home in The Bronx. Juan Rondon60 years old and from the original Dominican Republicwas arrested from his apartment in NorwoodWhere the researchers discovered 12 kg Cocaine And over $3 million in cash.

According to information published by New York PostThe discovery was made possible due to the joint work of agents of DEA And a monstrous unit New York State Policewho found illegal substances and money in a secret compartment inside the furniture.

“Millions of dollars worth of drugs hidden in apparent apartment”Informed the Special Agent in Charge, Frank Tarantino. Officials revealed that there were hidden cavities in drawers, nightstands and coffee tables. the fence money and Medicine.

Juan Rondon was arrested in New York on charges of running a drug trafficking network out of the Bronx. (DEA)

In addition, they discovered at least ten luxury watches from similar brands Rolex And Cartier In a secret trapdoor in one of the nightstands. Despite the significant amount of narcotics and money, the apartment was surprisingly lacking in security equipment or fortifications, according to reports. CNBC News.

This New York Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s OfficePresented by Bridget Brennansaid, “Over the years, one major trafficking defendant apparently earned more than $3 million, Filling secret compartments inside the furniture with stashes of cash, high-priced watches and kilograms of cocaineBrennan added that the apartment’s lack of special security equipment or fortified locks suggests a “misplaced trust.”

Rondon He was seen entering and exiting the building at 3405 Gates Place, carrying a bag, which led officers to stop and search him. According to officials, he had Cocaine and the keys to apartment 2A at the time of his arrest, which allowed access and subsequent inspection of the home.

Furniture with secret compartments contained bundles of money and drugs. (Special Narcotics Prosecutor)

Juan RondonHe, who was previously deported in 2006 for unspecified reasons, faces charges of operating as a principal trafficker and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degrees.

He is currently being held in jail without bail. Rikers Island. Rondon According to police sources, he has a history of drug arrests. His court-appointed attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Local media.

The authorities emphasized that the actions Rondon represents the most recent multi-disciplinary effort of New York City To hold accountable those allegedly involved Illegal drugs are flooding our neighborhoods.

He Commissioner of Police, Edward Cabanhighlighted the relevance of this joint operation between New York State Police And NYPD In the ongoing fight against the flow of contraband into the city.