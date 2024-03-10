Amadea: The yacht the United States seized from a Russian oligarch that costs him $1 million a month to maintain | War in Ukraine | the world

Amadea is a US$230 million superyacht that was seized by Fijian authorities in April 2022 at the request of the Department of Justice. USA. because? It belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Karimov and was the first months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the time, the US was retaliating against the Russian president’s allies Vladimir Putin And went for his luggage.

Today the luxurious yacht is docked San Diego, San Diego, CaliforniaAnd his maintenance Taxpayers spend USA About a million dollars a month. total, The cost has exceeded $20 million since it was seizedAccording to court documents published by the American Press.

WATCH: Who is the alleged member of the Aragua train detained in Georgia, United States?

of monthly expenses Amadea That includes $600,000 for its operation: $360,000 in crew, $75,000 in fuel and $165,000 in maintenance, waste disposal, food and other expenses. There is also a monthly cost of $144,000 in insurance and special charges.

Photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows the superyacht Amadea at Queen’s Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji. (Photo by Leon Lord / Fiji Sun / AFP).

Because of those high costs, federal prosecutors have asked a judge for permission Sell ​​the boatCNN News Network reported.

“It is exorbitant that taxpayers pay almost US$ 1 million per month to maintain Amadea While these costs may be reduced to zero by sale,” prosecutors wrote in a filing earlier this month.

Superyacht Amadia docks in Fiji. (AFP).

A legal dispute

But can these impounded yachts be sold legally? According to CNN, Eduard Khudainatov And Millemarine Investments have come forward to claim ownership of Superyacht. They opposed the sale, saying the judge shouldn’t approve it until their motion to dismiss the civil forfeiture lawsuit is decided.

According to the American network CNBC, however, the United States claimed ownership of the yacht Suleiman KarimovLawyers of Eduard KhudainatovFormer general director of a Russian state company RosneftThey claimed to be the owner and tried to recover the boat.

“They have offered to reimburse the government for what they have spent on its maintenance Amadea In return for his compensation. That offer is pending. keep Amadea It is certainly expensive, and the plaintiffs never intended to shoulder that burden for American taxpayers. But the government made the wrong decision to seize it, knowing the cost to American taxpayers,” according to court documents.

In this photo taken on January 16, 2012, billionaire Suleiman Karimov, a powerful Russian oil and metals magnate, watches a soccer match. (Photo by Sergey Rasulov JR. / NEWSTEAM / AFP).

Who is Suleiman Karimov?

Suleiman Karimov is a Russian businessman which is part of the nearest circle of Putin.

According to BBC Mundo, of humble origins, Karimov rose from being an economist to one of the richest oligarchs in the Soviet era And with better contacts at higher levels of power Russia.

He bought assets in the energy sector and bought major stakes after the collapse of Russian banks. Soviet Union, suggests BBC Mundo. He earned US$21 billion investing in the gas giant Gazprom and in SberbankRussia’s largest state bank.

According to information published by the BBC in 2022, Karimov He has used a framework to hide his wealth and assets.

Documents accessed by British media revealed how the Swiss tattoo artist became the front man for a company that transferred more than US$300 million to affiliated companies. Suleiman Karimov.

They also show how US$700 million worth of transactions as well as luxury properties have not gone unnoticed.

On July 26, 2020, Forbes Magazine Suleiman Karimov’s net worth was $21.3 billion.

In addition, the Swiss accountant Alexander Studhalter He poses as the owner of the properties which are actually there Karimov.

Karimov Many of them had hidden owners French Riviera and in LondonAccording to the project, it includes the most expensive semi-detached homes ever built in the UK Pandora Russia PapersLed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and broadcast by the BBC.

Even the BBC emphasized it Suleiman Karimov He appeared alongside the President in February 2022 along with 12 other billionaires Putin. In those days, Russian tanks exceeded Ukraine.

Since 2018 it has been subject to restrictions USA “For being an official of the Government of the Russian Federation” and a member of the Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament.

On March 15, 2022, it was approved by the United Kingdom government, as well as the European Union, which defined it as such. “Member of the circle of oligarchs” off to Putin.

Photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows the superyacht Amadia in Fiji. (AFP).

How is Amadea?

He Amadea That one 106 meter long superyacht It has a helipad in the bow, a mosaic decorated swimming pool in the stern, a winter garden and a cinema room on one of the decks. The width of the boat is 18 meters.

It was built by a German shipyard Larsen And delivered in 2017.

A crew of 36 people is required to operate the yacht And 8 luxury cabins can accommodate up to 16 guests.

It is one of the largest yachts in the worldWith a displacement of 4,402 tonnes.

The yacht can reach a maximum speed of 20 knots and maintains a cruising speed of 14 knots.