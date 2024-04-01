Social Security beneficiaries will receive $2,710 in early April

Retirees will be able to receive new Social Security payments this April. So the check can be more substantial if people qualify.

Meanwhile, Social Security announced that $2710.00 USD will be the maximum payout at age 62 in 2024.

In this sense, there are some requirements to receive this payment of $2710.00 USD in April. The first of these is that you must apply for Social Security at age 62. However, if they apply later, they can get more money from the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Let’s remember that early retirement at the age of 62 is not the most recommended option, as the amount to get will be less.

Therefore, it is advisable to delay presentation till the age of 70 years. People who apply this route can see their monthly payments increase by 24% during retirement.

Another requirement is to have worked for at least 35 years in jobs covered by the SSA. Therefore, workers who have worked fewer years will see a decrease in their checks. Finally, the last requirement is to earn the maximum taxable amount for 35 years.

Eligibility Requirements for April 3 Payment

Let’s be clear that the Social Security Administration will only send checks up to $2710.00 USD to retirees who received benefits before May 1997.

However, other groups of people may also receive retirement benefits; But your Social Security payment will be much lower. This is because they already receive SSI benefits at the same time, and the amount may be less than the average check of $1910.00 USD.

Additionally, for those who are not eligible for the April 3 payment, there is an opportunity to claim their benefits on other dates.

For example, those whose birth date is between 1st and 10th get on 10th April. Meanwhile, those born between 11th and 20th get their payment on 17th April. Finally, those born between the 21st and 31st get April 24th.