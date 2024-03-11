Influencer Visits Burlington Landfill and Gets Unexpected Surprise | video

Through social networks, which moment An influencer visits a Burlington store’s trash can, and finds an unexpected surprise among the garbage.

Definitely Burlington is one of the largest retailers in the United States. Since 1972, it has been a place of convenience for many United States residents and Mexican tourists who cross the border to take advantage of the great discounts offered by its stores.

Given the popularity of this store, it can be found here Tucson, Arizona; El Paso, Texas; Odessa, Texas; Del Rio, Texas; Eagle Pass, Texas; Laredo, Texas and McAllen, Texas.

In this context, known as a woman on TikTok @Anakarenwa, It went viral with its followers when it was found A valuable item in this company’s trash.

Through the video you can see what the content creator is like Burlington finds containers for waste by workersFind different discarded clothes, some more beautiful than others.

However, what surprised her the most was undoubtedly A beautiful bag for $21.99.

A moment of discovery It went viral, Filled with comments praising the effort, while others blamed the content creator After placing the products inside the Burlington container To make it look like garbage.

“Victoria’s Secret threw out a lot of new stuff and even Macy’s threw away all the show perfumes”, “I already wanted to go and find the trash cans”, “I’ve always wanted to do this but I’m afraid of getting frisked” , Noooo, you put them “, suggested some users on social networks.