They allegedly used the music of Ozzy Osbourne and Donna Summer without permission

Kanye West managed to get all the media attention with the release of “Vulture” on February 10. His joint album with Ty Dolla $ign was delayed numerous times, but was finally released and Apparently, he created the event. I have to say that Kanye pulled out all the stops in terms of marketingwith some Over 20,000 guest listening sessions (But in full playback…) And so the album sold very well. Also Who says a Kanye album has essentially been saying controversy for years.

At this time, It was Ozzy Osbourne who started the controversy About the album. Indeed, Kanye and Ty Dolla will have $ign used some notes from the live version of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” for his song “Carnival”., on which we also get Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid. In a tweet, the artist lashed out at Yeezy: “Kanye asked for permission to sample the 1983 live version of Iron Man without vocals, and was denied permission because it was anti-Semitic and hurt a lot of people. He ignored the denial and used the sample after listening to his party. I Don’t want my name associated with it.”.

. @KanyeWest Permission was sought to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of “Iron Man” without vocals from a US festival, and permission was refused on the grounds that it is antisemitic and has caused mischief. He went ahead and used the sample on his album anyway… — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 9, 2024

We could tell that Uncle Ozzy had a lot on his heart. However, he won’t be the only one attacking Kanye West, as according to TMZ, Yeezy will be as well Used an unauthorized sample of Donna Summer’s voice for a piece of it “Well (Don’t Die)”. Here again, he may have requested authorization for the sample, which was denied by the rights holders, and decided to use the same samples. by Donna Summer, and more precisely the song “I Feel the Love”. He is also accused of changing the lyrics of some songs again without permission. In short, we hope for him that he makes a lot of money from his album, because it will cost him a lot in legal fees…