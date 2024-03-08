Heidi Klum, 50, cheerful, bare stomach

As she graces the cover of the magazine’s new issue glamour Germany, Heidi Klum She shared previously unseen photos from her shoot for the magazine on her Instagram account. And we must admit that it is quite captivating.

Heidi Klum: A Devilishly Sexy Angel?

The reason? In one of the “behind the scenes” videos released by the 50-year-old star, we find Heidi Klum in a white micro bikini that reveals her dream body. The international model flaunts sculpted abs and a dreamy, slim figure. Heidi Klum also wears white feathered wings. Enough to give him an angelic look.

Very active on the web, Heidi Klum used to publish numerous photos at the “T” moment. Thus, she has already shared about ten photos from the famous magazine. While in some photos, Heidi Klum still poses in a bikini, in others, the star is revealed in her most iconic dress. Publications that were real hits.

Temptation model icon

Heidi Klum is no stranger to online buzz. Thus, she regularly shares her sexy photos. In these photos, we see models posing in very tight dresses or even bikinis. Member of the jury of the show America’s Got Talent Never ceases to amaze us. A true icon of seduction, she leaves no one indifferent. As a reminder, Heidi Klum has almost 12 million subscribers on her Instagram account.

On the private side, here too, Heidi Klum looks more fulfilled than ever. Since 2018, Star has been in a relationship with Tom Kaulitz, singer of cult group Tokyo Hotel. The two, very much in love, got married in 2019. On her Instagram account, Heidi Klum often shares intimate photos with her husband. A couple that seems really complicated. One thing is for sure, the 50-year-old star looks more accomplished than ever and proves to be a real source of inspiration in terms of confidence and allure.

