‘Most neglected patient of his 38-year career’: 73-year-old Parkinson’s disease patient calls police from hospital bed to give him painkillers

When hospitalization becomes a real state affair.

in Britain But, the hospital suffers. And on the other side of the channel, we do not hesitate to describe emergency The period the public health system is going through NHS (National Health Service).

A new illustration with the ordeal Martin Wilde just experienced. Martin is 73 years old. He is suffering Parkinson’s disease. And on May 8, he was hospitalized two weeks later… a spinal operation that went wrong.

apology

Transferred to Salford Hospital (Greater Manchester) in agony, Martin asked for painkillers. Here’s what caregivers responded: “We don’t have authority to prescribe. Doctors are busy with more than 100 patients. You are not priority”.

So, Martin took extreme measures: after several unsuccessful calls to the hospital receptionist, he decided to call the police! Until finally the staff decided to medicate him.

Released despite the pain and then readmitted a few days later, Martin experienced another violent episode: He threw a bottle of urine on his bed. According to his statements, he spent several hours in this position before changing.

Once transferred to another department in September, Martin was assessed by Dr Glyn Smurthwaite: “He was the most neglected patient I have seen in the intensive care unit in my 38-year medical career”He declared in a column of the Daily Mail.

An investigation was therefore carried out by the Northern Care Alliance, a branch of the NHS in the country. Serious damage was identified. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health apologized.