A 4-year-old child dies of meningitis

Transferred to Bordeaux

The child, enrolled in the middle section of the nursery school, showed the first signs of infection on Friday March 15 at noon. Referred to a doctor at the end of the first day, then admitted to the Mont-de-Marsan hospital, the little girl was transferred to Bordeaux as her condition worsened, according to information from the municipality.

Still according to the municipality, since the disease was originally detected as “bacterial” and “not viral”, no classes were closed. Psychological supervision is provided for children, parents and teachers.

Psychological support

“It is with great emotion that we inform you” of the death. “In this regard, special attention is being given to students today and in the coming days. Special support is organized, especially with the presence of a school psychologist at the RPI”, writes, in a press release sent to parents on Tuesday 19 March, the education team of the intercommunal educational group of the Chaloisian region, in the east. Department near Hagetmau.

The municipal council, municipal staff, all members of the Saint-Criquois sports union and the Saint-Crique-Chalosse festival committee, in the funeral notices published in “Sud Oest” on Thursday March 21, 2024, testify to their “extreme sadness”. The little girl’s father is one of the deputy mayors of the city of Chelousé Saint-Cric.

All events scheduled for this weekend in the city have been cancelled. Several Landes associations “expressed their sympathies and sent their condolences” following the sudden death of the little girl.

On the evening of Thursday March 21, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine regional health agency did not contact additional information.

A ceremony on Saturday

This Thursday, at the beginning of the evening, the basketball club presents a prize pool on social networks “to pay a beautiful tribute to this beautiful princess”. “We wanted to open up to support his parents and his brother in this painful ordeal,” we read.