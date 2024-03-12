These low calorie seeds are also vitamin bombs

In addition to its gastronomic qualities, quinoa is known for its beneficial properties, which make it a great companion for a balanced diet. Quinoa is a small seed known as a Superfood Because of its many health benefits. Easy to cook, it fits perfectly into a variety of dishes, from salads to side dishes. Rich in protein, fiber and minerals Like iron and magnesium, so is quinoa Gluten free, making it a great option for those following a specific diet. Its slightly nutty flavor and chewy texture make it a favorite for those looking to add variety to their meals while maintaining a balanced diet.

Benefits of Quinoa

There is quinoa Ideal for vegetariansoffers 9 essential amino acids and abundant protein, a characteristic often associated with animal products such as milk, eggs and meat. It is a source Rich in essential minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fatty acids, thus contributing to a complete and vigorous diet. To fully benefit from its benefits, quinoa needs to be prepared properly. Its saponin content, responsible for the bitterness, Need to wash carefully before cooking. This process removes this substance and preserves the delicious natural flavor of quinoa.

