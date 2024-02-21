Health. Analysis of millions of human genomes reveals its first secrets

205 million new genetic variants were identified, of which 145 may contribute to type 2 diabetes. Here are some of the first lessons from the American All of You Project (“All of Us”). “A large study focusing on genome sequencing and health profiling of historically underrepresented groups to improve medical care is beginning to yield results,” Summarized as follows Nature.

Launched in 2018, this health research program in the United States has enabled the analysis of the genomes of about 245,000 volunteers out of 750,000 people recruited across its territory to answer questionnaires on their health, provide biological samples and, for some, to record through their connected devices. Information found. .

African American, Hispanic and Latino genomes

On February 19, four scientific publications using all of our data appeared in three peer-reviewed journals: Communications Biology, Nature Medicine And Nature. Similar projects exist elsewhere, notably in Iceland, Japan and the United Kingdom. There, 500,000 people participate (representing a large portion of the population), but they are 94% white. Interest of all databases