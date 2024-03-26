Health

These hair products pose serious kidney risks, study finds

It has become common to use a good number of cosmetics for skin or hair care. If consumers pay more and more attention to the composition of the products they use on a daily basis, it is clear that some of them have a harmful effect on health…

In any case, this is the conclusion of a new study by a team of French nephrologists. New England Journal of Medicine. In the eyes of researchers: hair straightening products. This is not the first time that they are at the center of concern…

Do hair straightening products pose health risks?

More than a year ago, an American study already pointed to this type of product, which confirmed that their users had a 2.5% increased risk of developing endometrial cancer. Today, new toxic effects associated with their use have been brought to light. This time there is a question of kidney risk.

Geraldine Zamansky, reporter at Health Magazine France 5, explains that one component is at the heart of the problem. This is glyoxylic acid. Initially used to replace formaldehyde responsible for increased cancer risk, the latter has been found to be just as dangerous.

Use of hair straightening products can cause acute kidney failure

It all started with a young woman’s concern about the recurrence of sudden symptoms: nausea, vomiting, fatigue.”, Geraldine begins to tell Zamansky. After treatment at the Conception Hospital in Marseille, the mystery surrounding his health was finally solved.

Each time it was acute kidney failure, caused by hair straightening carried out the day before.”, mentions the expert. The cream used by the patient’s hairdresser was later subjected to a series of tests. Applied to the skin of a few rats, the verdict was not long in coming…

