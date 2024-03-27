The tiger mosquito is now present in all regions of France! How to avoid it?
It was expected, and yet the reality is sometimes alarming when we see it before our eyes: All of mainland France is now colonized by tiger mosquitoesof species Aedes albopictus. No region of France is now exempt, Normandy, the last stronghold, observed the insect in turn. How to cope? How to avoid getting bitten this summer?
A real invasion in 20 years!
Already present in foreign territories for decades, The tiger mosquito arrived in mainland France in 2004. Its prevalence was extraordinary then, A small pest with great invasiveness colonizing almost all regions of France until the beginning of 2023, except NormandyOnly one escaped his presence.
This was without counting on the announcement of the Normandy regional health agency on March 19: The tiger mosquito was seen in Seine-Maritime during 2023, and is beginning to establish itself in the department.. So the Normans could no longer be spared, and All of mainland France is now colonized!
ARS was able to confirm this bad news after field work with traps in September, though added that“No local transmission of disease associated with this mosquito” has yet been observed in the region, fortunately. The entire Normandy region will now be put in place Adaptive measureslike Epidemiological investigations And “Destroying Mosquito Breeding Sites”Areas where larvae hatch.
Against stings, simple actions to adopt
Let us remember that the presence of this mosquito in our latitudes is not insignificant or without fear, because This species is a carrier of viruses such as Dengue, Zika or Chikungunya. Moreover, if you travel to areas where cases of this virus have been reported, you must Avoid being bitten Wearing long clothes, using repellents and mosquito nets.
Advice to adopt this summer in mainland France as well, added Simple and very concrete actions to prevent bites, especially by trying to destroy the reproduction of mosquitoes. It is necessary for this “Remove all places and objects that may contain standing water”, according to ARS. This concerns, for example,Install mosquito netting on your rainwater tanksNo Clean the gutters or else Pour sand into the flower pot cup.
This was the prevalence of the tiger mosquito in mainland France Due to rising temperatures, This insect likes heat and humidity. The warmer it is, the shorter the mosquito’s growth cycle and the more the larvae hatch. gold, With global warming, the harsh winters that killed the larvae are disappearing…