She uses shampoo for the first time and finds herself suffering from kidney failure – Tuxbord

Be careful with the shampoo you use to wash your hair. Because its structure can seriously Put your health at risk. It is what this study shows that is sounding the alarm.

Hygiene product to look carefully

Do you know all the care and beauty products you use every day? Ecological considerations make us increasingly aware of our role to play with the planet.

But what about our health? Our purchasing actions are more important than ever in this area. Better consumption means making purchases while being more committed. But even that Track harmful products Which can play a very harmful role on the body.

However, we know that our beauty products are far from always exemplary. Parabens, heavy metals, all kinds of additives… the products we use often contain things we don’t want to know!

However, it’s more useful to read the labels to make sure you’re using the right products. This is the case for soaps and shower gels, but also for the shampoo you use to wash your hair.

An essential product for daily hygiene, shampoo allows To clean the hair. It is mainly used to remove dust and remove excess sebum. Some shampoos are also treatment. As intended to fight dandruff.

However, caution remains in order. Because not all references on sale in stores are the same. And it can also be what you buy at the supermarket when shopping The real poison !

The warning was issued by Professor Emmanuel Letavernier of the Tanon Hospital. The latter works within the Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Paris. For France Info, he recently commented on a study conducted by researchers on hair production.

Be careful with the formulation of your shampoo

This last Contains Glycoxylic Acid. However, this product is alleged to cause the accumulation of calcium oxalate crystals in the kidneys. Which can cause acute kidney failure in the long run.

Unfortunately, we often find this ingredient in the formulation of shampoos, lotions and hair straightening products. This finding is supported by another study, this time conducted by Israeli scientists.

This resulted in symptoms in twenty-six patients Kidney damage after a trip to the hairdresser. A chilling observation, when we also know that kidney failure is a sensible disease.

The latter, often misdiagnosed, can lead to complications. Such as more or less irreversible difficulties on the part of the kidneys to filter the blood.

Learn about these natural alternatives

To make sure to avoid this kind of problem, don’t delay any longer Check the labels of your hair products. And especially your shampoo or conditioner that may contain it. If this is the case, it is better to avoid using it.

Instead, choose safe and harmless products for your health. Like a solid shampoo, often cleaner in terms of its texture.

As a general rule, trust products that have Shortest possible list of ingredients.

You can even make your own “homemade” shampoo, why not. To do this, use vegetable powder and essential and vegetable oils.

These natural care products will be the best ally for your hair and your health.