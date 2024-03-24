These are foreign volunteers who find themselves away from Paris during the Games

Coming from all four corners of the world, some volunteers selected from other host cities will not be able to see Paris during the 2024 Olympics. Despite a touch of frustration, they are happy to avoid “crowded transport” and exorbitant fares.

For Daniel from Guatemala, it was an emotion in three stages. First, surprise, when he gets the e-mail he’s been waiting for, hidden in his spam folder. Then, he was delighted to read that his application to volunteer at the Paris Olympic Games had been accepted. Surprise, delight and then… questions. “I saw the place. I had never heard of this city!”, Daniel promises.

This summer, she will be volunteering at Chateauroux shooting events. “I had to look on Google Maps, I saw that it was two hours away from Paris. I was like: um… okay?” he laughs. “I didn’t know anything about this city. And there are very few YouTube videos on it,” adds Beth, who is from New Jersey. The American called the city’s tourist office directly. Chose to do, but like many, she has questions.

This Saturday, 45,000 volunteers gathered for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, meeting in La Défense for a major convention. Of these, 20% come from abroad, and some will not see Paris this summer. So when they are assigned a task away from the capital, some volunteers feel left out.”

“I never imagined going to this part of France”

“I went to a meeting of volunteers. All the people who were there were going to Paris. I thought it would be great to still be able to go, laments Gail, a British retiree who likes to put things in perspective. It will be a very different experience in Chateauroux. But I am ready for it. I knew that if I was going to be chosen, there was a chance I would be somewhere else.

So even if that means being away from Paris, you might as well take advantage. “It is my duty to drink as much Loire Valley wine as possible!” Beth laughs. Party, but also discover a culture different from your own in the city on a human scale. “I never imagined I would end up in this part of France. When we hear about France all we learn is the Eiffel Tower, Paris and mountains in winter. That’s all, says Daniel. When you leave the big cities you find the true culture of the country.”

Avoid Parisian transport

Lorraine will also explore France a few hours from the capital. This summer, she will set down her bags as a volunteer in Nantes, for a Mexican football event. A destination that did not disappoint her at all. “With so many people, Paris can be a little too crazy. Transport will be crowded,” estimates the future volunteer, happy to avoid rush hour in the Paris Metro. “Traffic jams will be less painful for us,” agrees the Chinese Catherine.

“Also, I follow Ligue 1, so I know there is a team in Nantes,” smiles Lorena. And he is not the only volunteer who can put Nantes on the map thanks to the canaries. “I had a choice between Paris and Nantes, and I chose to stay in Beaujolais”, also affirms Carnansitha, who grew up with the Nantes colors of Gabon, thanks to the father “number 1 supporter of the club” .

But for Lorena, it is not just football that drives the Gabonese to Nantes. “Volunteers are at our own expense. Paris is expensive right now. By volunteering in the province, the cost will probably be less expensive than in Paris,” calculates Karnansitha.

Housing in Nantes is six times cheaper than in Paris

During the Olympic period, the average price of bookable accommodation in Paris is 724 euros per night, according to BFM Business, which is a 219% increase compared to the same period last year. In Nantes, the increase is only 48%, reaching an average price of 124 euros per night, almost six times cheaper than in the capital. In Châteauroux, you will pay an average of 138 euros, while in Saint-Étienne volunteers can get by for 95 euros per night.

To limit costs, volunteers organize themselves on social networks. Some offer to share accommodation, others offer good deals or are already envisioning carpooling.

Beth, from New Jersey, begins to dream, “It might be best to drive a rental car around the Loire Valley, sharing with other volunteers.” The experience that her imagination requires is different from that experienced by future volunteers in Paris. “Whatever I may miss, it doesn’t matter. I welcome this new venture,” she adds.

The IOC promises an “Olympic atmosphere” everywhere in France

“It’s a different place, but it’s a magnificent experience,” promised Christophe Duby, executive director of the International Olympic Committee. Organizers are planning “Fan Zones” and “Olympic Atmosphere” across the region to ensure that the Games can be experienced 100%, regardless of location. An “appearance” of the Olympics, which will decorate all the respective cities. For Christophe Duby, the objective is clear: “In Paris, in Lille, in Chatereaux or elsewhere, that everyone throughout the region really feels part of the party.”

And since the start of the Olympic Games, Chateauroux will be at the center of the festivities. On July 27, the first gold medal will be distributed in the city of Indre, more than 200 kilometers from Paris.