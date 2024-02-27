These 32 small changes can change your life

A selection of the best advice from Fabrice Middle, Charles, Pepin, Sophie Galabreau, Christophe Andre and many more experts. Or how small changes can lead to big changes.

1. Skip the orange juice in the morning . Isabelle Descamps, dietitian nutritionist, instructor of digestive and thyroid health, is clear: drinking orange juice, blood sugar levels rise suddenly; This is what we call a blood sugar peak. “Then the pancreas releases a lot of insulin—the hormone that allows sugar to enter the cells—then the peak goes down quickly.” The results? Reactive hypoglycemia, and therefore fatigue, decreased concentration and roller coaster blood sugar peaks, are responsible for cravings throughout the day.

2. Appreciate instead of comparing . For Christophe Andre, appreciation of “more than oneself” is beneficial to our self-esteem. “In front of a master painting, the work of one of our peers, we shrink our egos… but we grow in the same movement. All forms of excellence that give us gratitude or joy increase our esteem…