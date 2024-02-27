Health

These 32 small changes can change your life

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read

by Editorial Staff

published

Adopting good sleep hygiene is essential, assures Lionel Nakache, neurologist at PITA-Salpatri.
Getty Images

A selection of the best advice from Fabrice Middle, Charles, Pepin, Sophie Galabreau, Christophe Andre and many more experts. Or how small changes can lead to big changes.

1. Skip the orange juice in the morning . Isabelle Descamps, dietitian nutritionist, instructor of digestive and thyroid health, is clear: drinking orange juice, blood sugar levels rise suddenly; This is what we call a blood sugar peak. “Then the pancreas releases a lot of insulin—the hormone that allows sugar to enter the cells—then the peak goes down quickly.” The results? Reactive hypoglycemia, and therefore fatigue, decreased concentration and roller coaster blood sugar peaks, are responsible for cravings throughout the day.

2. Appreciate instead of comparing . For Christophe Andre, appreciation of “more than oneself” is beneficial to our self-esteem. “In front of a master painting, the work of one of our peers, we shrink our egos… but we grow in the same movement. All forms of excellence that give us gratitude or joy increase our esteem…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You still have 95% to find.

Flash sale

-70% on Digital Subscriptions

Already subscribed? enter

(TagsToTranslate)Advice

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

UdeC Faculty of Medicine inaugurates centenary year and announces 100 activities for 2024

January 10, 2024

What are they and how to deal with them?

January 10, 2024

Find “whole” foods to eat for breakfast, according to Dr. Jimmy Mohammed

January 18, 2024

According to a gastroenterologist, there is nothing better than this drink to heal your stomach and burn bad fat.

January 28, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button