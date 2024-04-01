Game news Much criticized upon its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has raised the bar. It became an incredible commercial success!

Launched in December 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 initially destroyed a good portion of players’ confidence in the studio. Patched in every way, equipped with tons of free content and then an excellent expansion, the CD Project title has become a great success.

Cyberpunk 2077: From Scandal to “Very Positive” Reviews

Announced in the early 2010s and then abandoned in favor of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt which took over all of CD Projekt’s resources, Cyberpunk 2077 finally arrived on December 10, 2020. A massive marketing campaign And the oft-postponed, first-person action-RPG was highly anticipated. Crowned with pride with Geralt’s latest adventures, However, the studio made a mistake. At the time of release, the title required a high-end PC or a powerful cloud gaming service to run properly, but those were the least of the issues.

Available on PS4 and Xbox One, fared extremely poorly with this title Very notable bugs and major performance issues. Enough to spoil the experience for many players, who could not take advantage of this amazing open city and yet the game has many merits. The situation became so problematic that Sony Removed the game from its online store while things were fixed. CD Projekt apologized, offered a refund and promised that updates would be rolled out.

The studio kept its promise, and A large number of major updates Improved performance, fixed thousands of bugs and added features and content. Gradually, the opinions of the players returned to the positive and the title Currently enjoying very good general appreciation. With the release of the excellent Phantom Liberty expansion (reserved for PC and next-gen consoles) associated with the 2.0 update and the arrival of the “next-gen” version on the PS5 and Xbox series, cyberpunk has been restored to its prime. 2077. We can talk about the form of redemption for this product, But be careful with this narrative. Cyberpunk 2077’s position at release on PS4 and One is the result of internal decisions, not chance.

Cyberpunk 2077 generated around 700 million euros

As part of the release of its latest financial report, CD Projekt announced that more than 400 developers are now working on The Witcher: Polaris., but only. The company also recalled that Cyberpunk 2077 was More than 25 million units were sold worldwide, and he brought a lot of money. title and its expansion Phantom Liberty Brought more than three billion zlotys or about 697 million euros. A large part of this amount was generated in 2020 with 1,404 million zlotys (326 million euros). 2021 and 2022 were quieter, but 2023 saw the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion and Patch 2.0. Revival salesgenerating an additional 826 million zlotys (192 million euros).

A few updates are still expected, but the Cyberpunk 2077 team is now down to just 17 people. If most of the developers work on The Witcher: Polaris, CD has the project Cyberpunk has already assembled a small team to lay the first stones of the sequel to 2077. The Orion project is currently involved 47 peopleAnd we imagine this number will increase quite a bit until the next The Witcher is in a very advanced state.