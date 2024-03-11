The Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen that runs Google TV is at its best price on Amazon

Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen is a multimedia box under Google TV, which offers a complete television experience with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos and is sold at excellent value for money. At the moment, its price is even more interesting, as it can be found on Amazon for only 49.99 euros instead of its starting price of 69.99 euros.

After the first generation of TV boxes that were a great success, especially due to their excellent quality-price ratio, Xiaomi wants to repeat the feat with this iteration that includes some new features, including going to Google TV and all at a lower price. than 70 euros. The Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen offers the perfect television experience and with this 28% drop on Amazon, it gets even more interesting.

Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen in summary

A discreet and compact box

4K definition and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos

Google TV interface

Instead of the usual 69.99 euros, the Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen is now available on sale on Amazon for 49.99 euros.

Apple TV miscasts

The second generation of Xiaomi TV Box S is not really different from its predecessor in terms of design, except for one detail. With the “Mi” prefix removed from its title, the case now features a distinct engraving in the image of the Chinese manufacturer’s logo. Apart from this minor change, the Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen features the same square format as before, with the same dimensions (95.25 x 95.25 x 16.7 mm) and again with the miscasting of Apple TV.

Supported by a Mali-G32 MP2 GPU with its new ARM Cortex-A55, this second generation packs more power and also includes an all-new HDMI 2.1 port. In addition to 4K and 60 fps display, this box is now able to support HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD formats. The amount of RAM and storage, for their part, does not change, these are 2 GB and 8 GB respectively.

From Android TV to Google TV

The main change between the first and second generation of Xiaomi TV Box S is the move to a new interface. Instead of Android TV, Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd Gen uses Google TV and all associated features. This time we have a more fluid interface with a complete list of Play Store apps. Not to mention that Google Assistant is integrated like Chromecast to stream content from a connected device.

Navigating the interface is intuitive, especially since the new remote control included in the packaging also includes some tweaks. In addition to being larger than its predecessor, two new shortcut buttons have appeared: access to YouTube and the application menu. The Netflix and Amazon Prime Video buttons still answer calls. Finally, another new button allows you to use the Google Assistant.

