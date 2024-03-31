Can we all be unfaithful?

Julian / stock.adobe.com



Decryption – In 2022, a Yougov survey showed that infidelity affected almost one in two French people. Despite convictions, certainties, feelings, is he capable of deception?

Almost half of French people have been unfaithful at least once in their lives. According to a Yougov survey published in 2022 (1), 42% are certain. It must be said that with technology, extramarital affairs are just a click away; Some apps, such as Glidden, are even dedicated to the topic. And contrary to what one might think, cheating is not reserved for unhappy couples. Yet according to a Yougov survey, 75% of French people who are unfaithful say they are satisfied with their marital situation. Nothing surprising when we know that almost a third of French people (28%) cheat with the desire to rediscover their initial excitement, that 22% want to prove to themselves that they can still seduce or 20% take the plunge is A taste for the forbidden. So if infidelity is motivated by these very common feelings, can we all cheat?

Also readIn a relationship and attracted to someone else: Easy crush or the beginning of the end?

Polygamous by nature, monogamous by culture

Because of our animal origins, we all have a tendency to look elsewhere. “Ethology…