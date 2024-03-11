Which smartphone tops the ranking for best screen than the Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Independent laboratory DxOMark has given its verdict. Currently, it is the Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone that offers the best screen in the world, beating the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 Pro. But why is it so interesting?

DxOMark tests smartphones, digital cameras, optics, portable speakers as well as laptops and establishes rankings based on a wide range of criteria. DxOMark Laboratory’s ranking has been recently updated regarding the quality of the smartphone and especially the screen. As of today, it is the Honor Magic6 Pro smartphone that has reached the first position with a score of 157. It is followed by the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra which scored 155.













The third place in this list is Google Pixel 8 Pro with a score of 154.













Features and why they were loved





Remember that the Honor Magic6 Pro smartphone is equipped with an AMOLED type screen with 4 curved sides. Its display area is 6.8 inches with a definition of 1280×2800 pixels. It is LPTO compatible which means it can change its refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz to optimize the scrolling of website pages, social network walls and provide excellent fluidity in video games. The screen is compatible with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision video formats and offers a maximum brightness of 1600 cd/m². Additionally, it can also rely on Nanocrystal Shield technology that gives it exceptional resistance to shocks, scratches and even falls up to a height of 1.6 meters. Finally, note that it is possible to activate several functions to limit eye fatigue.













The Magic6 Pro’s screen was praised by DxOMark for its brightness level to suit different lighting conditions. It offers first-rate movement management, especially through its refresh rate, as well as good precision in the touch zone. It looks responsive. Additionally, the display provides a good HDR video experience in low-light conditions.

However, not everything is perfect. In fact, DxOMark noted immediate color changes when viewing from certain angles, which means it offers narrower viewing angles than the competition.

Read our full review of the Honor Magic6 Pro smartphone.





>> This article may also interest you: Honor Magic6 Pro: The new king of photography arrives in France with a royal launch offer