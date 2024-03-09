Entertainment

The Weeknd continues to break records!

There has been a streak of good news since the beginning of the year.

The week is certainly starting the year very well. So “Starboy” is one of Spotify’s five biggest hits, the Canadian singer hasn’t said his last word. After the success of his tour in 2023, which notably visited the Stade de France and Brussels, His audience continues to listen to his greatest hitsContributes to more than crazy growth on streaming platforms. “Starboy” just crossed 3 billion streams.

The song became a hit as soon as it was released on The Weeknd’s album of the same name in 2016. The album itself was a hit: it hit number one on the Billboard charts and won Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammy Awards. It has since been certified four times platinum by the RIAA. But that’s not all, with the record broken by “Starboy,” The Weeknd became the first artist to have multiple songs with over 3 billion plays on Spotify! Indeed, “Blinding Lights” for its part has crossed the 4 billion stream mark on a single platform!

And apparently, it is further away. The weekend And its hits are expected to continue breaking incredible records and push streaming into never-before-seen territory.

