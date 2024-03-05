Entertainment

The Weeknd breaks streaming records again

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 46 1 minute read

Quite a simple machine.

The Weeknd has become the music industry’s biggest cash machineWhich rains tickets and certificates as soon as they participate in the song. At just 34 years old, the Canadian singer doesn’t have much left to accomplish, who have already had the opportunity to appear on the show during halftime of the Super Bowl (in 2021). While the world sales charts have long been dominated by Drake (or Taylor Swift), the Canadian singer is essential and He now holds the reins.

Although he had beaten before Two streaming records in early 2024 (the singer with the highest number of monthly listeners, and the only singer with multiple tracks above 3 billion streams), has just crushed the competition again with a couple of new records. The first is obvious: The Weeknd is the most streamed artist in the world across all streaming platforms. We suspected it a bit, but now it’s confirmed!

The second record is also very impressive: it is The only artist to exceed 100 million listeners per month on Spotify for an entire year, a first in the history of music and streaming. A record that will be extremely difficult to beat, and which is all the more impressive because Aside from the reissue of “Starboy,” The Weeknd has barely released an album in 2023.. With no unreleased album left at over 100 million listeners per month, we shouldn’t be seeing him again anytime soon.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 46 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The singer continues to break records in 2023

January 10, 2024

Hailey Bieber started making natural diamond jewelry

February 2, 2024

Emma Roberts Rave About 3-Year-Old Son Rhodes’ ‘Magical’ Milestones (EXCLUSIVE)

January 24, 2024

See Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and more

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button