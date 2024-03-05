The Weeknd breaks streaming records again

Quite a simple machine.

The Weeknd has become the music industry’s biggest cash machineWhich rains tickets and certificates as soon as they participate in the song. At just 34 years old, the Canadian singer doesn’t have much left to accomplish, who have already had the opportunity to appear on the show during halftime of the Super Bowl (in 2021). While the world sales charts have long been dominated by Drake (or Taylor Swift), the Canadian singer is essential and He now holds the reins.

Although he had beaten before Two streaming records in early 2024 (the singer with the highest number of monthly listeners, and the only singer with multiple tracks above 3 billion streams), has just crushed the competition again with a couple of new records. The first is obvious: The Weeknd is the most streamed artist in the world across all streaming platforms. We suspected it a bit, but now it’s confirmed!

The second record is also very impressive: it is The only artist to exceed 100 million listeners per month on Spotify for an entire year, a first in the history of music and streaming. A record that will be extremely difficult to beat, and which is all the more impressive because Aside from the reissue of “Starboy,” The Weeknd has barely released an album in 2023.. With no unreleased album left at over 100 million listeners per month, we shouldn’t be seeing him again anytime soon.