The viral GTA 6 screenshot perfectly conveys why we love Grand Theft Auto

There are many reasons why Grand Theft Auto is so beloved, but it’s not always easy to explain to those who don’t play the games. fortunately, GTA VI Gave us a screenshot that perfectly captures what makes this series one of the best; Share it everywhere.

Without a shadow of a doubt, there are plenty of iconic moments in GTA VI A trailer that showcases the supremacy of the Rockstar Games series. However, one photo in particular has gone viral to showcase GTA’s strange, hilarious and wild antics.

“I don’t know why, but the alligator wandering around the store is my favorite part of the trailer to watch over and over again (along with the alligator by the pool),” shared one fan who clearly got the hang of it. Trailer from Rockstar Games. On repeat because he broke the internet by giving up early.

Thing is, this crocodile has a huge fan base, and we haven’t even seen the second trailer yet! This is probably because it proves that these games have more to offer than violence and drugs, as one Reddit user pointed out. “I like this part (of the trailer) because it reminds you that GTA is not only about crime, guns and money, but also about strange tasks and encounters,” said Embarrassed_Horse_71.

We really hope this alligator shows up while we run the “business” like many other fans.

“Imagine robbing a store in a game and when you’re trying to escape, a large crocodile blocks the exit,” another player posted, and frankly, we love the idea. Less if it cripples us, but it’s a consequence we’re willing to risk for the chance to see this legendary crocodile relaxing in the store.

Hopefully it won’t be long before we see another trailer, especially now that a Rockstar job posting has surfaced announcing a launch date. GTA VI.

Waiting for the next official trailer – we need more information. Stat.