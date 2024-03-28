The Vargna slum was vacated by its residents before the arrival of the police

RBlocked streets, columns of vans, police and soldiers deployed… The prefecture mobilized considerable resources, this Thursday, March 28 morning, in Bordeaux-Lac, with a view to evacuating the shantytown on rue du Vergne: a platoon of mobile troops, half a company of CRS and others National Police personnel. A total of about 150 employees, under “Public Force Assistance”, to implement the court’s decision, at the request of the owner…

RBlocked streets, columns of vans, police and soldiers deployed… The prefecture mobilized considerable resources, this Thursday, March 28 morning, in Bordeaux-Lac, with a view to evacuating the shantytown on rue du Vergne: a platoon of mobile troops, half a company of CRS and others National Police personnel. A total of 150 employees, under “Public Force Assistance”, to implement the court decision at the request of the land owner, insurance company GAN.

The group established here had previously been expelled from rue Danjard in Bordeaux and earlier from Villeneuve-d’Ornon. Many of them are in France for seasonal work in the vineyards. pic.twitter.com/G2rQV4AZhk — Sud Oest Bordeaux (@SO_Bordeaux) March 28, 2024

Its former seat has been occupied since the fall by several dozen Roma from Bulgaria. And, since March 14, by more than 200 Roma from Romania, following their eviction from rue Dangeard… which itself followed their eviction from Villeneuve-d’Ornon in August.

But this Thursday at 7am not a single soul is alive. “Apparently, the group that was there yesterday afternoon found a place to settle – I don’t know exactly where – and moved there late yesterday evening,” explains Leonard Veliku of the Eurorom association.

Residents were notified of their evacuation about ten days in advance. “By warning them in advance, the goal is not to put pressure on them, but to avoid any collision with a surprise effect,” explains Justin Babillot, Chief of Staff of the Prefect of the Gironde, present on the scene this Thursday morning.

Find solutions

The state was present not only through its police component, but also through the Departmental Director of Employment, Labor and Solidarity. “As the slum clearance system was imposed on us – in the good sense of the word – a social diagnosis was carried out so that, for example, hotel nights could be offered. But none of the families wanted to accept the support,” suggests the chief of staff, according to whom about thirty children lived on the land, “none of whom were in school”.

As the occupants left, a mechanical excavator immediately began clearing the site, bringing down the cabin and removing the wreckage of the automobile. Work has also begun to “secure” the site with the aim of preventing any restoration. The state wants the area around Metmut Stadium to be cleaned up in the run-up to the Olympic Games to “secure mobility around it”.

Meanwhile, the traveling slums have only been displaced. The state is aware of the recurring nature of this phenomenon and its direct link to seasonal work in vineyards. “This is a reflection of the services,” assures Justin Babillot. Last year, an initiative from the state, city and metropolis enabled the establishment of temporary integration spaces and housing. But this is subject to criteria: children’s schooling, learning the French language,” he recognizes.

“We definitely need to think about new systems, making employers more accountable,” he continues. And that too by not working “for the relevant population”, but “with them” there is nothing worse than building solutions that will not be used because they do not suit their lifestyle. » A speech to which Leonard Veliku of the Eurom Association fully subscribes.