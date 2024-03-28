The US reaffirmed its support for Taiwan in countering harassment and threats by the Chinese regime in the South Seas.

Republican Congressman Jack Bergman (REUTERS/FILE)

Republican Congressman Jack Bergman This was said on Thursday during a visit to Taipei Importance of partnership between Washington and Taiwan”China’s aggressive actions in this area are increasing“

Although the Chinese regime considers Taiwan part of its territory, Taipei does not recognize this claim and has strengthened its ties with it. USAIts main arms supplier.

Moreover, located at the epicenter of the island south sea, The maritime area is disputed by several countries and is claimed by China in its entirety, despite an adverse ruling. International Court of Justice and claims by Southeast Asian nations.

Republican Congressman Jack Bergmanwhich presides over House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special OperationsThe defense policy chief stressed that Washington’s relationship with Taiwan is “crucial to the future security of the region.”

“This includes a concrete maritime strategy for Taiwan and how we can cooperate on shared objectives to counter China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the region,” Bergman said during his meeting with Taiwan’s president. Tsai Ing-wen.

The US reaffirmed its support for Taiwan in the face of rising tensions with China’s regime in the South China Sea. (EFE)

The American organization in Taiwan said the delegation would remain on the island until Friday as part of a broader tour of the region.

The delegation is led by Republicans Jack Bergman And there is also the presence of a Democratic congressman Donald Norcross and Jimmy Panetta.

“This visit once again demonstrates the strong bilateral support of the United States for security in Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait and underscores the commitment to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” Taiwan’s foreign ministry stressed in a statement.

Numerous politicians and former US officials, including members of Congress, have visited the island in recent months. Ami Bera And Mario Diaz-Balart -leaders of the Taiwan Caucus in their country’s lower house-, former National Security Adviser Stephen Hadley (2005-2009) and former Undersecretary of State James Steinberg (2009-2011).

The American delegation’s visit to Taipei comes a week after the US Secretary of State. Anthony BlinkenHis allies were in Manila to vouch for their “unwavering defense commitments”.

Philippines is also a contender in South Sea and charged the ships Beijing regime to collide with their ships and harass them with water cannons around the disputed rocks.

The Ministry of Defense reported that it had identified 20 Chinese aircraft and eight warships around the island. (Reuters/Ann Wang)

Blinken’s statements provoked a response from Beijing, which said Washington has no “right” to interfere in this matter.

Days after the American Secretary of State’s visit, the Taipei Defense Ministry found out 36 Chinese aircraft Around the island, the highest number recorded this year.

This Thursday, the Ministry of Defense reported that it had identified 20 Chinese aircraft and eight warships around the island in the 24 hours before 6:00 a.m. (2200 GMT Wednesday).

China deploys fighter jets, drones and ships around Taiwan almost daily, actions known as “gray zone” tactics that fall short of direct acts of war, which analysts say could be interpreted as a warning to Taiwan and its allies.

(with information from EFE and AFP)