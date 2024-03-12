Parents abuse their daughter because it’s “safer” for her to have sex with strangers | News from Mexico

The stepfather, a man in his 30s, is accused of raping the teenage girl for more than a year Photo: File

UTAH.- A couple’s face Accused of raping her daughter At age 15, she justified her actions by thinking that it was “safe” for her to get physical with strangers.

The police received a call from the victim stating that her stepfather, a man in his 30s, was raping her. for more than a year.

However, the 15-year-old girl also told authorities that both Stepfather as mother According to KUTV, court documents show he engaged in sexual activity with her since she was 14 years old.

Police in Provo, Utah, arrested the couple on Thursday. Photo: Archive

The couple allegedly decided to teach the victim about sex and Engaging in sexual acts with him The teenager was communicating with strangers online and sharing photos of herself in sexual situations.

After the above he said that It would be “safe” for him. Apart from having sex with strangers, the man also claimed to have bought sex toys for the teenager.

There are both male and female Detained without bail, prison records show. It was not immediately clear if they had pleaded guilty or had appointed a lawyer to speak on their behalf.