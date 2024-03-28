She traveled to Las Vegas for a conference and was left speechless by what she saw in the hotel bathroom

A woman uploaded a creepy video on her TikTok account that left her followers speechless. Under the user @thatchipperbunch, the protagonist of this story told on the social network about his trip to Las Vegas in the United States to attend a photography conference. Until then, the story was running along normal lines, although a small detail of the hotel room had her stumped.

After reaching the place, the lady gets the room key and from there begins an unexpected story. It so happened that when he settled down, opened the suitcase and inspected the place, he came across the mirror and the bathroom tiles were covered in blood.

“Can someone tell me why we found blood spatter in our hotel room?” He said in one of his Tiktok videos, where he marked the location of the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas. And, along the same lines, she added about the situation that horrified her: “I was combing my hair in the bathroom and I realized that blood was literally splattered all over the wall.”

What is interesting about this situation is that the cleaning staff had stopped earlier to clean the room, a fact that confused both her and her large number of followers, who were aware of the video thread.

Once she finished recording the clip as evidence, the girl decided to leave and tell the hotel reception about the bloodstains. The establishment’s response was to immediately offer to clean the place again and, further, as compensation, they provided him with free food during his stay. On the other hand, faced with the prospect of changing rooms, she decided to stay in the same room and expressed her satisfaction with the prompt response and willingness to resolve the issue in question.

Describing these conflicts and raising the mystery of what could have happened, the TikToker, who has 650 thousand followers on his account, flooded the comments on two videos that quickly went viral on this social network and opened a big dilemma about it. Facilities of this renowned institution.

Once the content was published, the high number of views and impressions led to many likes, along with hundreds of comments that showed how well the security of one of Las Vegas’ most popular hotels was exposed.

