The Supreme Court raised the issue of Trump’s criminal immunity

The US Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to take up the question of former President Donald Trump’s criminal immunity. The discussions will take place “the week of April 22”.

Donald Trump He should benefit from it “Complete Immunity” For his actions committed during his mandate as President of United States, as his defense hammered him? That’s the question the US Supreme Court agreed to address this Wednesday.

In an unsigned statement, the country’s top court says it will consider ” Whether and, if so, to what extent a former President enjoys presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for alleged conduct involving official acts while in office “

Multiplicity of appeals

The former Republican president’s trial for illegally attempting to overturn the results of the election won by Democrat Joe Biden was originally scheduled to begin on March 4.

But heavy favorites in the Republican primaries for November’s presidential election are seeking to go to trial as late as possible, at least after the polls, through their multiple appeals. He is currently facing four separate criminal charges.

But the entire process was put on hold while the question of criminal immunity claimed by Donald Trump was decided by the courts. On February 6, a federal appeals court ruled on this criminal immunity. So Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court to seek a stay on the entry into force of this decision.

Four criminal charges

Thus, by agreeing to take action, Donald Trump is partially appeasing Donald Trump by not allowing the appeal decision to take effect until the Supreme Court makes its decision. But by deciding to hold the hearing in April, a relatively short deadline, she also granted a request from special prosecutor Jack Smith, who wanted the court, if it were to examine the question, to do so expeditiously.

But most legal and political commentators pointed out Wednesday evening that it was a success for Donald Trump’s delay strategy, as the Supreme Court’s decision reduces the chances of a trial before the election. President, even though nine judges have denied him immunity. If he is re-elected, once inaugurated in January 2025, he could order a halt to federal prosecutions against him.

