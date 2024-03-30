Pope Francis canceled his participation in the Stations of the Cross seconds before the ceremony

Pope Francis canceled his participation in the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum in Rome on Friday March 29 “to preserve his health,” according to the Vatican. A notable absence which is worrisome as we know that the 87-year-old Holy Father is in fragile health.

Last minute cancellations that get people talking. Pope Francis canceled his participation in the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum in Rome on Friday, March 29, amid continuing concerns about his health. “To preserve his health in view of tomorrow’s vigil and Easter Sunday Mass, Pope Francis will observe the Stations of the Cross this evening from the residence of St. Martha to the Colosseum”The Vatican announced in a press release.

At the announcement, which came seconds before the start of the ceremony, organizers removed the pontiff’s chair from the hill in front of the Colosseum.

The 87-year-old Argentine Jesuit had already canceled his participation in 2023 for health reasons after a three-day hospitalization for bronchitis, but the decision was announced in advance. Not this time. “This is just a precautionary measure.”A Vatican source told AFP, vouching for the health of the Holy Father, who appeared “in shape” In recent hours, the increase has not been given “No particular concern”.

A range of health problems

However, the decision risks reviving questions about Pope Francis’ ability to continue to rule, while he has always approved. “The Open Door” For a possible abdication in line with his predecessor Benedict XVI. In an autobiography published this month, he reiterated that he had no “serious reason” Relinquish his position, “Distant Hypotheses” Which will be justified only in the event “Severe Physical Impairment”.

On Friday afternoon, the head of the Catholic Church presided over the Good Friday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. On Sunday morning, he is to preside over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square before giving the “urbi et orbi” (“for the city and the world”) blessing, during which he usually reviews international conflicts.

Jorge Bergoglio, who uses a wheelchair, has experienced a series of health problems, including his knees, hips and colon. He also underwent abdominal surgery in June and canceled his trip to Dubai for COP28 in December due to bronchitis. In recent days, he has been forced to give up reading several lectures due to health reasons.