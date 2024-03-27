The singer adopts a surprisingly boyish cut (she’s even changed her complexion).

Rihanna caused a sensation during a trip to California, for business reasons, by showing off a new haircut, which she recently introduced us to. The star goes back in time!

Rihanna On Friday 22 March another sensation was caused during another public appearance. On that day, no interpreter Shut up don’t run In California, Santa Monica was precisely spotted for a business meeting. On this occasion she wore a casual look giving off a sporty look. Dressed in loose, dark jeans with a faded effect, Rihanna also wore white and black pointed heels. She held a black handbag on her left hand, and wore very colorful sunglasses on her head and lots of sparkling jewelry to complete her look.

But this is definitely not what will attract the most attention of her fans… indeed, they are used to her regular hair changes. We remember that in 2008 for the release of the album Rated-R Following a domestic violence relationship with her ex Chris Brown, she decided to cut her long brown hair and dye it blonde. Last week she did it again… except it wasn’t a wig!

New hair evolution for special occasion

Rihanna appeared with short, blonde hair, a mullet-style hairstyle not far removed from the one Miley Cyrus chose for the album’s release four years ago. Plastic hearts. The American caught everyone’s attention at that time! This isn’t Rihanna’s first stunning transformation either… Back in 2010, rapper A$ap Rocky’s partner who we spotted at the Elysee Palace in January alongside Brigitte Macron and Kendall, opted for red. It was time for bhajan just girl, S&M Or Man down. In 2016, Rihanna also teased for the era oppositeHis latest album to date, Tube appears with Square to Sing work.

If Rihanna ditched the dark brown this time, it wasn’t to talk about music but her cosmetics brand. Fenty Beautywhich is an integral part of the group LVMH. Indeed, the mother, who gave birth to her second child last year, decided to export to increase her influence on fashion with a range of products that represented a turnover of 1.4 billion dollars last year. the mirror. Direction there China ! She announced it on the social network on March 24, while a long interview appeared in the new issue at the same time. Chinese Vogue of which she is on the cover. Its products will be available there from April 1.

Rihanna is very busy with Fenty Beauty

Since the debut of Fenty Beauty in 2017, Rihanna has put her singing career on hold and her musical projects have become increasingly rare. Aside from a few collaborations with rappers Drake, Kendrick Lamar or PartyNextDoor, she only recorded two tracks for the film’s soundtrack. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever In 2022, of which lift me up which we know met with success.

In 2023, Rihanna also agreed to perform during the Super Bowl, one of the most followed sporting events of the year in the Atlantic. Following the success of Madonna, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Maroon 5 and Justin Timberlake, she agreed to perform the highly anticipated and highly publicized halftime show. This time she also made the new pregnancy official by highlighting her round belly. Since then, Rihanna has given birth to a little girl.