The Weeknd: Another record on Spotify

4 billion streams on Spotify for “Blinding Lights”.

Another record for the Toronto native.

“Blinding Lights” No The weekend becomes First song to reach 4 billion streams on Spotify. As if that wasn’t enough already, The artist also broke his own record as the most listened to artist on the platform with 113 million monthly listeners. Simply huge.

song “Blinding Lights” via The Weekend Already the most listened to in Spotify’s history, The title was released in November 2019 on their fourth album The weekend, “after hours”.

The artist responded: “I will never stop being humbled by everything I create that reaches millions, let alone billions! I am so thankful that this song makes people feel what they feel and they keep coming back to listen to it” The Weeknd said in a statement.

Abel Tesfaye is not his first record-breaking attempt on the platform. Last February, He became the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 100 million monthly listeners. According to Variety the song was generated between $15.5 and $17.5 million in royaltiesto which is added approx $4.5 million in publishing rights.

