The Russian ambassador ignored the official summons from Warsaw

Poland’s military warned on Sunday that a Russian cruise missile had violated the country’s airspace for about 40 seconds.

The Russian ambassador to Poland ignored an official summons on Monday following the violation of Polish airspace by a Russian missile. “bullshit” To discuss it for lack “evidence”. The Polish military warned on Sunday that a Russian cruise missile launched against towns in western Ukraine violated Polish airspace for about forty seconds, insisting that the missile was observed by radar military personnel throughout the flight.

“Sergey Andreev was not present at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to explain the incident of a Russian cruise missile violating Polish airspace on March 24″Ministry spokesman Pavel Ronsky announced to the press on Monday. “We wonder whether the ambassador (thus) follows the instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow and whether he can properly represent the interests of the Russian Federation in Warsaw”, Wronsky said. And to ensure that the diplomatic note requires these clarifications “To be transmitted to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through another channel”.

Moscow is waiting for “proof”.

Asked about the reasons for his absence, Andreyev told Russian state agency RIA Novosti that he “No clear answer found” As for the question of whether Poland “We intend to provide evidence of these allegations.”. “I considered it absurd to discuss this topic without providing evidence and refused to go to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs”He explained.

According to him, Moscow was still waiting for Polish evidence “The fact is that the alleged Russian cruise missile entered Polish airspace on December 29 last year”. Poland reported in December that a Russian missile headed toward Ukraine entered its airspace before releasing it moments later. A year earlier, in December 2022, another Russian KH-55 cruise missile, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, fell in Poland, but its remains were found in April 2023 by a hiker in a forest near Bydgoszcz in the north, about 500 of this NATO member. Km from the eastern border of the country.