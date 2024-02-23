What is the situation after two years of fighting?

War in Ukraine: After two years of fighting, what’s the situation? Thursday February 22, present on the 20 Hours set, journalist Stephanie Perez returns to the situation in Ukraine, after two years of fighting. – (France 2)

After two years of long war in Ukraine, “The proportion of territory occupied by Russia has dropped from 25% to 17%, and fighting on the front line in the east has stalled”, Thursday February 22, suggests journalist Stephanie Perez on the set of 20 Hurres. “It is the Russians who are the aggressors in many battles at the moment. The Ukrainians, for their part, suffer from a lack of Western ammunition,” The journalist explains.



“Ukraine can no longer gather”

“Ukrainian citizens are paying a very heavy price: perhaps up to 50,000 dead, according to the UN, and a few hundred on the Russian side,” Stephanie Perez continues. “Complete secrecy, however, regarding military casualties. We have some reliable American estimates: 70,000 dead on the Ukrainian side, 120,000 on the Russian side.”, she adds. The journalist finally suggests it “Ukraine can no longer gather”. “These two years of war have been bettered by the patriotic fervor of earlier days”she concludes.



