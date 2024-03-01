Elon Musk is suing OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, which he co-founded

Bartosz Sidlik / AFP Bartosz Sidlik / AFP Elon Musk attends a symposium on “Anti-Semitism Online” at the European Jewish Association Conference here on Jan. 22, 2024 in Krakow, Poland.

Artificial Intelligence – Settling Scores in Silicon Valley. Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI — the creator of ChatGPT — and its co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, accusing them of abandoning the company’s original mission.

According to documents filed Thursday, February 29 in a San Francisco court, Elon Musk accuses OpenAI, which has joined forces with Microsoft, of violating an initial agreement at the core of its development, according to which it was to remain non-profit. The organization works for the betterment of humanity.

Elon Musk notably co-founded OpenAI in 2015 with Sam Altman, a non-profit organization working on artificial intelligence software. “Open Source” (accessible, modifiable, usable and redistributable by everyone), to prevent Google from dominating this core technology.

OpenAI has not made public the code of its latest model, GPT 4

He left in 2018 and is now one of the company’s most vocal critics. Elon Musk also founded his artificial intelligence company xAI in 2023.

OpenAI has not made public the code of its latest model, GPT 4. “Breach of Initial Contract”Elon Musk’s lawyers argue in the complaint. “Contrary to the founding agreement, the defendants chose to use GPT 4 not for the good of humanity, but as a proprietary technology intended to increase the profits of the world’s largest company”That is Microsoft.

Microsoft has pledged $13 billion in investment to OpenAI. Sam Altman has since steered OpenAI back on a lucrative path, leading to his ouster by part of the board of directors in November. Backed by Microsoft, OpenAI’s boss was reinstated five days later.

Elon Musk specifically calls for GPT 4 to be excluded from the license granted by OpenAI to Microsoft.

