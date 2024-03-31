Bruno Le Maire has assured that the government will not touch the ALD

Bruno Le Mere Ensures that it will not affect the treatment of long-term conditions A new form of contract emerges for workers over 55 to find savings after the announcement of a deficit reduction in 2023. “So we don’t want to touch the ALD”, which is an “essential pillar of unity”, declared the Minister of Economy and Finance in an interview with a daily newspaper this Saturday 30 March. Western France.

“But it’s precisely because we want to protect these sick people – they are Twelve million– that we should think more generally about the financing of our social model”, Pradhan suggested strongly “Choices” to make. Public Accounts Minister Thomas Cazeneuve said on Friday he was “open” to all proposals to find savings.

Wonders about Bruno Le Maire Compensation for unemployed seniors : “Is it really relevant to have a longer compensation period for the over-55s? Isn’t this a way to turn unemployment insurance into retirement in disguise?” He proposed “an agreement in which seniors would work 80% of their time, receive 90% of their salary and be entitled to 100% of their pension”.

New details in “ten days”.

Asked about support for this device, he replied: “I’m all for cost sharing”, adding that “companies have a special obligation to exercise”. The minister also referred to the reform of daily allowances while “sick leave has increased by 10% due to Covid”, thus wanting to start a discussion on the “principle of justice” from this year to “fight abuse”. Meet with those who work.

Asked about the possibility of seeing a re-evaluation of pensions and social benefits in line with inflation in 2025, the minister replied that “this will be decided during the 2025 budget”. “That’s the question on the table at the moment Additional savings are required in 2024 to ensure that the deficit falls below 3% in 2027,” he explains.

On Tuesday INSEE announced that France’s public deficit has increased 5.5% of GDP in 2023 compared to 4.9% is expected by the Govt. “The geopolitical situation has changed. So I will present a new deficit and debt forecast within ten days, during the presentation of the stabilization program to the Council of Ministers”, Bruno Le Maire indicated in the interview.

