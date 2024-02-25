The remains of an Oregon teenager who disappeared 50 years ago are being identified after someone uploaded his DNA to a genealogy site.

(CNN) — The remains of a Portland, Oregon, teenager who disappeared in the late 1960s have been identified through advanced DNA testing 50 years after her disappearance, officials said.

In 1970, a Boy Scout troop leader discovered the girl’s remains in a shallow grave on Sowey Island in Oregon. Investigators were unable to identify him at the time, but noted that trauma to the body indicated foul play, Oregon State Police announced in a news release Thursday.

More than half a century later, investigators using advanced DNA techniques determined that the remains were those of Sandra Young, a student at Portland’s Grant High School who had been missing since 1968 or 1969, according to police.

The break in the case came in January 2023, when someone uploaded his DNA results to the GEDMatch genealogy database and was immediately identified as a possible distant relative, state police said.

Investigators worked with family members to upload additional DNA samples to the database and develop family trees, which ultimately led to Young’s identification, officials said.

Born June 25, 1951, Young was last seen in Portland. His remains were found on the northern tip of Sovi Island, more than 10 miles north of the city.

She turned out to be the sister of one of the genetic matches who uploaded her DNA sample to the database, police said. Family members told authorities they believed Young was missing from Portland when the remains were found, according to the news release.

The case represents another example of how investigative genetic genealogy — a field that combines DNA evidence and traditional genealogy to find biological connections between people — helps investigators solve cold cases and identify remains of unknown people found decades ago.

“Sandra Young has regained her identity after 54 years,” said Dr. Nicky Vance said. “Their story represents remarkable diligence and collaboration between family members, detectives, Oregon State Medical Examiners staff and our contract laboratory, Parabon Nanolabs.”

According to the statement, the Portland Police Bureau is encouraged to conduct further investigations to determine the circumstances of Sandy Young’s death, if possible.

Before a match was found, researchers who examined the case and stayed for years were able to predict the race and, as technology advanced, even their facial features in 2021.

“This is another example of the innovative ways the ME Office and genetic genealogy research can help Oregonians find closure,” Vance said. “This technology gives investigators a powerful ability to help all Oregon agencies solve their cold case mysteries.”