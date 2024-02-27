Brother of Venezuelan suspect in student’s murder to appear for possession of fake green card

(CNN) — The brother of a Venezuelan man accused of killing a college student on a Georgia university campus will make his first appearance in federal court for fraudulent green card possession, the Justice Department said.

Atenas County Police Officer Clark arrested Diego Ibarra on February 23 because he matched the description of his brother Jose Ibarra, the suspect in the murder of student Laken Riley. Jose Ibarra was later arrested and charged with Riley’s murder.

During the February 23 arrest, Diego presented an agent with a false permanent resident card (known as a green card), a complaint that was later reported to federal authorities.

Diego Ibarra is scheduled to appear next Monday at 2:30 p.m. in United States Court in Macon, Georgia, before federal Judge Charles Weigel, according to the Department of Justice.

“Ibarra has not lawfully applied for or obtained a permanent resident card,” according to court documents.

According to the same documents, Diego Ibarra first encountered border patrol agents in the United States in April 2023 and was processed for immediate deportation.

Diego Ibarra “stated that he feared returning to Venezuela, and because he was credible, he was released to New York, pending a decision on his asylum request,” according to court documents.

Diego has no registered attorney listed in court documents.

Laken Riley’s death and ongoing investigation

Riley was a student at the Augusta University School of Nursing at its Athens campus, which is also home to the University of Georgia. He was in his third year and on the honor roll, Augusta University said.

On the same day, University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey L. Around noon Thursday, authorities received a call from a man concerned about a friend who had gone out to run on the university campus and had not returned, Clark said.

Clark said investigators found the woman’s body in an area behind a nearby pond around 12:38 p.m.

Police suspect foul play, although no information has been released about a possible motive.

With reporting by CNN’s Rebekah Riess, Carol Alvarado, Holy Yan.