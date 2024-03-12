Find out the reason behind the massive closure of this fast food chain in the US

This Tuesday, residents of a California city in the United States faced the alarming news that one of the country’s most popular fast food chains has closed its doors, at least for the dining area.

This situation was felt especially in Oakland, California, where the Taco Bell Company announced that it would close the doors of its dining rooms as a result of the increasing crime in the state of California, which has also significantly affected the finances of this fast food. Chain

Four out of five Taco Bell locations in the city of Oakland made this determination. But the measure goes beyond closing dining rooms, they have also removed cash payment for orders, while limiting the use of establishments to self-service only.

According to the company, the move comes as a way to protect both the food chain’s customers and workers, due to the high rate of insecurity, the reality of which is only frustrating for owners and establishment workers. , but also for common people.