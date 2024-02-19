Banks and post offices are closed in the United States this Monday

This Monday, February 19, is President’s Day in the United States. It is a holiday, according to the national calendar. Most workers take the prescribed rest period and receive their normal pay for the day.



But what about banks and post offices in the United States? Will they open or not provide services? Here we tell you.

In case of banks, they avail the established working holiday if decided by their management.

That is, since they are private entities, they have the power to decide whether or not to provide services. However, almost all banks in the country follow the Federal Reserve calendar, that is, they do not operate on this day because it is a federal holiday.

Banks closing this President’s Day

Bank of America and Wells Fargo are among the banking centers closing their doors this Monday, February 19, President’s Day. The same will happen with JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Chase, Citibank, US Bank, SunTrust Bank, Capital One, Citizens Bank, Santander Bank and BBVA Compass.

Most banks will be closed this Monday, February 19. However, basic banking transactions are still available through online banking and ATMs.

As for the post office, the United States Postal Service (USPS) will not be operating on President’s Day. Meanwhile, the DHL, Fedex and UPS offices will be open.

As every year, the third Monday in February is George Washington’s birthday, also known as Presidents’ Day. This is the third holiday of the year, following New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Day.

This time, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 19. It is a traditional day in which families take advantage of the break from work to relax.



