Double kudos to Chovi, who won the MVP and Player of the Split titles

All 5 members of this Gen.G team were impressive during the regular season, but one player in particular stood out among his teammates. This is the mid laner Chovi who won the “Most Valuable Player” and “Player of the Split” awards in the LCK Spring Split 2024 regular season.

With a huge presence of Gen.G team players in the first team, in parallel with the formation of three All-Pro teams, the organizers of the LCK announced the name of the player who received the MVP. The player who scored the most POG points (Player of the Game) throughout the split received the regular season and Player of the Split awards. Team Gen.G mid laner Jeong “Chowi” Ji-hoon was awarded the LCK Spring Split MVP today with a total of 191 points. This is not the only distinction the Korean competitor has achieved; Chovi was also named “Player of the Split” after scoring 1,300 “Player of the Game” points, ahead of Faker (1,100 points) and Kenyon (1,000 points).

A writer of fantastic level plays and showing many qualities during the regular season, Chovi is a Gen G. This Korean team’s 17-1 run was undoubtedly a team effort, a winning streak that allowed the team to finish the regular season in first place, but Choi showed great potential and has been shown to be consistent throughout the season. Chovi, known for his adaptability and talent, was also highlighted for his tactical flexibility, showing a deep understanding of the game and its evolution. Chovi has clearly established himself as one of the most influential and respected players in the LCK this season. At age 23, Chovi recorded some pretty impressive stats in his midlaner role during the Spring Split regular season:

KDA : 6.4 (177/63/225) (5th in the entire league, 1st as a midlaner)

: 6.4 (177/63/225) (5th in the entire league, 1st as a midlaner) K.P. : 68.6%

: 68.6% CS per minute : 10.1 (first in entire league)

: 10.1 (first in entire league) gold per minute : 479 (first in entire league)

*Source Game of Legends

Chovy and Gen.G have had an incredible run throughout the season, but the most important thing is yet to come, as they now have to go for the title; The 2024 LCK Spring Split Playoffs begin this weekend, Saturday March 30, with the first round of brackets. By finishing first, Gen.G qualifies directly for the second round of these qualifiers which will take place on Wednesday 3 April and Thursday 4 April.