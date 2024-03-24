Optimize and personalize your space

Evaluation of available space for attic kitchen

into considerationBuild a kitchen in the atticKnowing the space you have available is essential. Indeed, considering the minimum height of the attic that is habitable, usually at least 1.80 meters, and the slope of the roof more than 35 degrees, you will be able to adapt the type of kitchen and optimize the layout. Various elements to make the most of this newly created space.

Check the capacity of the ground to support the weight of the equipment

When designing a kitchen or any other living room, it is important to ensure that the floor can support the weight of the furniture and equipment that you plan to install. Otherwise, reinforcement work may be necessary before proceeding to the next stage.

Layout and selection of furniture for the attic kitchen

Depending on the space available in your attic, different types of kitchens can be adapted:

I-shaped kitchens, ideal for narrow rooms,

L-shaped kitchens, which allow for a more ergonomic layout,

U-shaped kitchens, to make the most of corners and optimize movement.

To save space and facilitate access to storage, it is possible to install high and low furniture with different depths. For example, an I-shaped kitchen with one wall can be complemented by a small dining area for two people.

Install a center island to take advantage of the ceiling height

In large kitchens, the trend is towardsFounding of Middle Island, allowing you to have an extra work surface and possibly an extractor hood to make the most of the ceiling height in the middle of the room. Don’t forget to check the availability of electrical and hydraulic connections before choosing your island location.

Bring light into the attic to illuminate your kitchen

The top floor of the house is often particularly exposed to the sun, so take advantage of it to transform the attic by creating one or more skylights or natural light wells. This will make your kitchen more pleasant and bright.

Tips for visually expanding the attic space

To give your attic kitchen an impression of space, here are some tips to follow:

Use light colors like white, beige or pastel tones to reflect light and create a sense of space.

Harmoniously integrate the staircase leading to the attic by choosing the type (alternate staircase, helical staircase) and materials that match the rest of the room.

Advantages of Attic Kitchen

