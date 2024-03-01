Pro D2 – Agen continues his good streak and puts Montauban in crisis in a crazy match

SUA won the derby this Friday with an absolutely insane display. We had to wait until the last second to find out the winner of the match and see SUA get their first away victory this season by a final score of 26-27.

Derbies are not played, they are won. In a frenetic match, Montauban thought he would topple everything but it was Agen who finally got the win at the last second.

Thomas Vincent at oven and mill

It didn’t take long for Agenais to show that they had come to Stade Sepiak to win. There were barely 12 minutes left in the game and the visitors were already in control thanks to Labien’s big offensive sequence. Number 6 Agenais broke a tackle to lay flat and score the first try of the match.

There is no question for Agen of slowing down after this big start to the match. Like an overexcited Thomas Vincent, SUA continued its dominance. Following great collective action, the scorer made the break and allowed his team to lead 17-3 after 26 minutes of play. Vincent also had a chance to extend the score a bit more before the break. 40 meters from the poles, the scorer missed his penalty for the first time in the match.

Boswell and the Awakening of USM

It’s a new-faced US Montauban team that has returned from the locker room. Almost every time they went to the Agen camp, the locals managed to score. Bosviel’s first penalty after ten minutes of play in the second half allowed USM to trust him again. But it was actually Renda’s effort that brought the locals back into the match. Shortly before the hour mark, Montauban managed to worry SUA more and more. After the first offensive, Montalbnais made the first attempt to get back to four points.

Troubled, Agen’s players made a series of mistakes and USM’s players took advantage to gradually get the score back thanks to veteran Bosviel’s penalty. With 5 minutes from the end, Montauban scored another try and thought he had done the hard part by leading the score for the first time in the match. With a six-point lead three minutes from time, Montalban supporters were delighted to see their team ahead on the scoreboard. But in the final attack, Vincent managed to find Idgelidein on the right side of the field. The number 20 came into action minutes earlier and allowed his team just one point before Vincent’s conversion. A royal leg, Agnes scorer offered his team their first away win of the season, 26-27 final score.

SUA will have to confirm this great away success next week against Brive. US Montauban, for his part, will have to hold his head high on the pitch in Biarritz.