The nurse reveals what we see before death

What happens when we die? This question is universal, it haunts us all. As quoted by the Mirror, a palliative care nurse offers some information on what happens in the brain before death.

According to Julie McFadden, about a month before a person dies, they begin to have some vivid memories of their life. In the Skeptical Metaphysician podcast, Nurse explained this phenomenon: “One major thing that happens to almost everyone manifests itself about a month before death. People start seeing people who are already dead“

“I’ll be right back to get you.”

And added: “It’s always people who comfort them so I say family members, but only if you have a good relationship with them. These are people who have already died and who come to see them. Sometimes they are dreams but usually physical sensations. These people will say ‘I will take you soon, you don’t have to worry’.“

The nurse points out that it could also be a pet: “Most people who experience this are fully lucid, they are alert, they are not brain dead, and they are not hallucinating. It is a very recognizable phenomenon that occurs“

In podcast comments, listeners confirm this phenomenon. “My mother saw and heard her sister and her aunt. Both comforted us. She didn’t feel alone or afraid.” A woman writes.