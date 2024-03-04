Fortnite players predict how many balls it will take to open Pandora’s Box

The quest to open Fortnite’s Pandora’s Box can prove lengthy, with one player claiming it will take a large amount of pills to crack.

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 just around the corner, players around the world are eager to participate in Season 1’s final event to open Pandora’s Box. The box, in addition to being a reference to Greek mythology, also hints at the theme of Season 2.

However, successfully completing this event may not be as simple as opening Pandora’s Box in Titan’s hands. According to Epic Games, this requires the contribution of every player in the community who wants to discover its content. To put this into perspective, one player gave a rough estimate of the difficulty.

Reddit user ‘ITSTHEGUYFROMFN’ posted about it in the Fortnite subreddit saying: “To open ‘Pandora’s Box’, it would take approximately 156,250,000,000 pills.156 billion balls is a huge number on paper to open a box.

Some players were quite surprised by the news, with one saying sarcastically: “The shotgun shell bug was an omen“, referring to a bug in Fortnite that allowed players to get 2 billion at once.

Although some players call this huge number “number of beginners“Due to Anvil Rocket Launch, Others Advise Everyone”Start shooting” if they want to complete the event in Fortnite on time.

However, some players were so disappointed, they felt that they could achieve this feat if everyone in the lobby helped each other instead of killing each other. “People don’t help, that’s the problem, we need a full lobby“, said one player.

Although some people think that “It is managed with millions of people“, others are quite skeptical about the idea of ​​bringing the entire community together for this event.”Zero bullets will come from me because you can’t stop killing for one incident“, also announced a player.

