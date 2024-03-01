The new The Last of Us vinyl is available for pre-order

Rediscover the soundtrack of The Last of Us. Celebrating ten years of the gameMilan Records opens pre-orders for a new box set of four vinyls dedicated to the title.

The Last of UsSigned the first opus of the franchise naughty dogCelebrated it ten years On June 14, 2023. Yes, it was in 2013 when we first met Ellie and Joel, the main heroes of the game. Today, the title Dogs is a real reference on the video game market.

two weeks ago, Milan Records Announcing his brand new gem: a A set of four vinyl boxes For ten years of license The Last of Us. The label’s initiative brings a smile to the faces of fans, especially the most collectible spirits! good news, Pre-orders are now open !

The moment has come! 10th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set The Last of Us Available for pre-order now! 🎶📦 Note: This box set does not contain album music The Last of Us Part 2.

What’s in the vinyl box?

As specified by Milan Records, no vinyl music will be included The Last of Us Part II. However, all original titles recorded on albums will be included. The Last of Us And The Last of Us Volume 2Composed by Gustavo Santaolla. Ten years later, the composer’s chords continue to reverberate in the hearts of fans.

Vinyl 1

side a

“Quarantine Zone (After 20 Years)”

“The Hour”

“The Last of Us”

“Forgotten Memories”

“Epidemic Outbreak”

“Invisible Grace”

“The Hunters”

Side B

“all gone”

“Invisible Grace (Innocence)”

“anyway”

“choice”

“Smugglers”

“The Last of Us (Never Again)”

“The Last of Us (Goodnight)”

“I Know What You Are”

“home”

Vinyl 2

side a

“infected”

“All Gone (Later)”

“The Last of Us (A New Dawn)”

“All Gone (No Escape)”

“Invisible Grace (Childhood)”

“the road”

“All Gone (Alone)”

“Blackout”

Side B

“The Way It Was”

“Breathless”

“The Last of Us (You and Me)”

“All Gone (Out)”

“The Path (A New Beginning)”

“back”

Vinyl 3

side a

“momentary”

“All Gone (Season)”

“Escape”

“All Gone (Partners)”

“Cause and Effect”

“All Gone (Reunion)”

“chasing”

Side B

“Left Back (with)”

“The Capitol”

“Head Rush”

“to wander”

“All Gone (Overcome)”

“volatile”

Vinyl 4

side a

“The Last of Us (Wast)”

“Answers”

“drawn in”

“apprehension”

“The Path (Empty)”

“Convergence”

“shadow”

Side B

“cruelty”

“Fleeting (Affection)”

“extinction”

“consumption”

“left behind”

Pressed on Four vinyl recordsNeon Coral and Opaque Blue Jay, in addition to the titles promised to him in the box set, Two lithographs. One created by Ashraf UmarAnother, for its part, reveals an original sketch of the game Eli and JoelLaugh out loud at the edge of the campfire.

This is the price of the collector box set A hundred eurosApproximately, and will be delivered from June 2024. You can put your paws on it through Many resellers, here are:

The Stocks are already starting to get poor, so don't wait any longer if you want your vinyl box set designed specifically for ten years. The Last of Us.

See you soon Naughty Dog Magazine !

