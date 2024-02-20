Here’s why Disney spent $1.5 billion on Fortnite

When Disney eyes something, it pulls no gloves, and usually takes a pretty big check to jump on the bandwagon. After bringing Star Wars and Marvel into its fold, the entertainment giant is now looking to get into video games for good. And he did it with a big pile, No less than 1.5 billion dollars in Epic Games and more precisely in its flagship game Fortnite..

The Disney Metaverse continues

On the set of CNBCDisney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that “Disney’s biggest foray into the video game space“. With this new record investment, Disney wants to establish an entire universe connected to Fortnite, in which characters and stories will evolve under the leadership of the generation. Fans will then have open access to the world of Star Wars, D Avatar. Or even the Marvel universe.

In the screenshot above, which appears in the investment announcement trailer, we see an illustrated version of what this could be. New metaverse “Disney x Fortnite”. to know, A set of persistent virtual universes where fans can meet.

Fortnite, the perfect breeding ground for crossover fusion

This unprecedented financial participation may have been under discussion for months, but recently an event has occurred that undoubtedly weighs “positively” in the balance; it is LEGO Fortnite. Successful since its release, this free game mode is the epitome of a successful partnership on Fortnite. It happened A quality performance for the LEGO brand, and it looks very cleverly connected to Fortnite, especially thanks to the change of skins from BR to LEGO mode..

To build its next metaverse in Fortnite, Disney is starting elsewhere with solid assets in its pocket, as Battle Royale is already full of iconic skins from Star Wars and Marvel (even the announcement trailer doesn’t lack to underline this point!) .

This remains to set up the video game galaxy, which should be supported by open and engaging games. The puzzle is big, but if Epic Games uses its know-how as it has shown with LEGO Fortnite, Users will be happy “Play, watch, buy and interact with Disney characters (…)”.

