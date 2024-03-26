This LCK player was much better than Faker during the regular season in LoL, even eclipsing other mid laners in the league!

This LCK will not be a Spring Split Not particularly full of surprises. The Gen.G, T1 and HLE Share the podium, then KT We may note a slight disappointment on the side D.K., who although never managed to worry about the top 4 teams in fifth place, but one team should be less strong than the others, which means that the audience would have reflected this way unless there were perfect or almost ties. If T1 and HLE are bound, they are still two steps behind before: Gen.G. And much of that can be attributed to Chovi’s work.

Chovi buries Faker and the competition in this sprint split

Gen.Gs don’t have it Not conceding a single match against other teams on the podium. Their only loss of the division was against Katy, and without wishing to take anything away from the merit of the team, it must be recognized that they had the advantage of two very favorable circumstances. was the first Piocic in Olympic formEnjoyed KT Jungler Viago after Li Sin, while the highest hitter in both rounds. The second was that General G Check out the Lucian/Milio bot combination, which worked pretty well at the start of the split, but then proved disappointing. Today they more often pair Payez’s Lucian with Nami, only taking him out with Milio if the latter completely counters the opposing team.

Having said that, Gen.Gs have A spring split dominates the head and shoulders No exaggeration. And this is it Mostly because of Chovi. The midlaner had exceptional separation. Obviously his KDA is one of the best in the LCK, but that doesn’t surprise many people when you play in such a dominant team. However Chovi is also an excellent farming midlaner (averaged over 10 CS minutes on spring, the only player in all major leagues to reach this level), is very active on the map, and 30% damage to his team across the division.

It is worth remembering here that Chovi has partners Keane in the topplane and Paez in the ADC, two players who aren’t particularly used to playing support picks, and they also do a lot of damage.. Certainly Kin has played champions that are stronger in duels than team fights, and it stands to reason that he’s a bit behind. As for Paige, he played a lot of champions like Lucian, Varus, and Kalista who didn’t wait for their third item to start the game. So it was easy to manage to deal a lot of damage to this team, and that makes Chovi’s performance all the more impressive..

Gen.G managed midlaner Fully adapt to the meta, As such both are comfortable on very teamfight oriented champions AzirBut more active champions who will play more on the leg eg Taliyah and Ahri. He can also take out assassins and AD champions if the situation calls for it. To top it all off, it is too Midlaner with the best vision score per minute, Without being the person who placed the most wards. This shows that it is Active in all areas of the gameAnd his teammates especially can’t wait to play around him.

Break the curse

Chovi is far from unknown, and he is It is possible that many readers were not particularly surprised while reading this article. He has been considered among the best midlaners in the world for many seasons, and When it is necessary to designate with the best mechanics, his nickname is mentioned at least. He has already been Voted the best LCK player Best overall player in the regular season at the 2019 Spring Split and 2021 Spring Split.

Chovi’s problem is that he doesn’t have one Never really managed to confirm on the international scene. Despite many participations in Worlds and MSI, he never Can do better than the top 4. Apart from the results, what particularly disappointed his fans was that he never really succeeded As dominant on the international stage as he is in the LCK. Some viewers quipped about his 2024 figures, saying they hoped it would be LCK’s Chowi representing them and not international event Chowi.

If he was taken out of the world by DAMWON in 2020 and by DRX in 2022, More often than not it isn’t even the future champions that knock Chovie out of the competition. An international title is the only thing still missing for the player who has thrilled thousands of spectators for five years.