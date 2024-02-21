PS5 Pro is available later in the year to include GTA VI

Serkan Toto, CEO of Japanese video game market research and analysis firm Kantan Games, is betting that the PS5 Pro will arrive in the second half of 2024. There are many reasons for this, but the main one is the game’s release date. GTA VI Expected in 2025.

Cercan Toto estimates (editor’s note: correctly) that the release of GTA VI in 2025 will provide “significant momentum for the entire video game sector” with the game selling millions of units in a very short period of time. Such speed will benefit. The leader of the video game market, so Sony with its PlayStation 5. It thus explains why the PS5 Pro should be marketed in a few months…

A word from Serkan Toto, CEO of Kantan Games

“It seems that many players in the video game industry agree that Sony is indeed preparing to launch the PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024… Sony will want to make sure it has quality hardware. First Order 2025 when GTA VI arrives, thus providing significant momentum for the entire video game sector.

The PS5 Pro, another reason for its rapid marketing…

Another factor governing the availability of the PS5 Pro from the second half of the year 2024, this period corresponds to the same or almost the same period of time elapsed between the PS4 Pro compared to the PS5 as compared to the PS4. After all, considering the average lifespan of a generation of consoles, the PS5 has now entered the second half of its life cycle, an ideal time for the arrival of the PS5 Pro to boost sales and be fully exploited by game developers.