The Little Ice Age may have been caused by the discovery of the Americas

Analysis of new ice cores taken in West Antarctica reinforces the hypothesis of a positive contribution from reforestation favored by the deaths of millions of people.

Little Ice Age, a period of marked cooling in the Northern Hemisphere in the 14th centuryE In the 17thE century, particularly mentioned in his by Emmanuel Le Roy Laduree Human and Comparative History of Climate, is often used by climate skeptics as an example to explain that the temperature on Earth can fluctuate according to natural events, and therefore we should not worry about current warming. But this conclusion is false, as the climatic episodes appear to have actually been caused by human activity. A study was published on March 5 Nature Communications A decrease in the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere, measured with a minimum in 1672, may have caused this decrease in temperature.

According to the authors, a gradual decrease in CO content 2 That they record is consistent with the hypothesis of massive reforestation across the Americas, which would have captured more carbon dioxide following the discovery of the New World in 1492. Its expansion…